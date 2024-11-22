Reimbursement Prices Higher In Japan Than Overseas

Drug prices in Japan are high and drug efficacy evaluations are often too lenient, with drugs with a low international evaluation assigned very high prices, according to a study by Rokuro Hama of Japan's Department of Internal Medicine, Hannan Central Hospital, Osaka, reported in Pharma Japan. The study was on the 49 leading products in Japan, comparing these with the UK, France, the USA and Germany.

The simple average reimbursement price ratios were 3.09 for Japan vs the UK, 2.65 vs France, 1.53 vs the USA and 1.70 vs Germany. Among individual drugs, the price of the antiallergy agent terfenadine was 11 times that in the UK and 4.8 times that in France, while for ketotifen the price was 5.8 times that in the UK and 6.4 times that in France.