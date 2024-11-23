Remune To Enter Phase III Testing

Immune Response Corp announced last week that its candidate HIV treatment Remune, formerly known as HIV-1 Immunogen, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration to enter a scheduled 3,000-patient Phase III clinical endpoint trial (Marketletter September 25, 1995).
The clinical trial will begin during March in medical centers throughout the USA. Remune is a gp120-depleted inactivated HIV-1 immunogen devised by polio vaccine pioneer, the late Jonas Salk. It will be given at a dose of 100mcg every three months to patients with CD4 cell counts of 300-550/mm3.
Last year, the Thai Ministry of Public Health gave the go-ahead for a 300-patient study of the immunogen, but Immune Response is still awaiting export approval before this can begin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze