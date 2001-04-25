Remune triggers HIV immune responses

Immune Response has announced that a Phase III study has shown Remune(HIV-1 immunogen) induces HIV specific T-helper cell responses that demonstrate a significant reduction in viral load, regardless of concomitant antiviral drug therapy. The study showed that the differences in viral load were not significant at the first two time points, but were observed at week 36 and maintained until week 120. The study's authors believe the initial "lag-time" suggests that the immune system needs a period of time after immunization to organize specific immune forces against the virus.
