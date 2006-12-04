ReNeuron and CellSeed to develop stem cell-based drug assays

UK-based stem cell specialist ReNeuron and CellSeed, a privately-owned Japanese tissue engineering firm, say they have established a collaboration agreement under which they will develop liver cell culture systems for drug safety screening.

The project, which will be carried out at CellSeed's Tokyo laboratories, will utilize ReNeuron's patented ReNcell HEP hepatocyte cell lines in combination with the Japanese group's UpCell and HydroCell temperature sensitive polymer technology. The firms added that, assuming the research is successful, they expect to launch commercial versions of the technology in 2007.