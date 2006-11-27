ReNeuron and Millipore launch neural stem-cells

UK stem-cell specialist ReNeuron and USA-based Millipore Corp have announced the market launch of the former's ReNcell neural stem cell lines for use in non-therapeutic applications.

The firms explained that the launch follows the establishment of a manufacturing and distribution agreement between ReNeuron, now part of Chemicon International, and Millipore that was signed earlier this year. Under the terms of this deal, the US firm will undertake manufacture and supply of the UK group's ReNcell CX and ReNCell VM cell lines and growth media, and will make royalty payments based on sales.