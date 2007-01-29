ReNeuron gets funding for ReN004 from foundation

Guildford, UK-headquartered ReNeuron Group says that it has been awarded a grant from the USA-based Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to develop its ReN004 stem cell therapy for Parkinson's. The award was made under the MJFF's therapeutics development initiative, designed to catalyze and expand industry investment in preclinical Parkinson's drug development.

ReNeuron has previously presented data showing that its ReN004 candidate stem cell lines have the potential to reverse the neurological deficits in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease. The data indicated good in vivo survival of the cell lines and expression of the appropriate markers for dopaminergic neurons, the cell type deficient in Parkinson's patients.

The MJFF grant will allow ReNeuron to build on this preclinical data and also develop a biodegradable delivery matrix which the company believes will be required to successfully implant the required cell type into Parkinson's patients. The grant, the amount of which was not disclosed, will fund the ReN004 program over the next year, accelerating its progress towards the clinic, according to the firm.