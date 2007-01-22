ReNeuron's ReN001 on clinical hold by FDA

Guildford, UK-based stem-cell specialist ReNeuron's recently-filed Investigational New Drug application to commence a Phase I clinical study for its ReN001 stem cell stroke therapy has been placed on hold by US regulators.
The firm says it expects a telephone conference call with the US Food and Drug Administration to take place later this month, following which it will make a further announcement. On the day of the news, January 10, shares in the UK firm fell 18.4% to 36.5 pence.
Industry observers see the outcome of the FDA's decision as being a pivotal one for the future of the company. However, ReNeuron is confident that its IND will be cleared. California, USA-based Stem Cells Inc had a similar approval last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze