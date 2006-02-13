ReNeuron's ReN001 sees good efficacy data

Guildford, UK-based ReNeuron says that ReN001, its candidate stem cell therapy for stroke, has generated further positive preclinical efficacy data.
Follow-on studies were undertaken in validated rodent models of stroke equivalent to those used in the firm's original efficacy studies. The delivery method and implant location of the ReN001 cells in the brain were selected to mimic, as far as possible, the protocols that are likely to be followed in human clinical trials.
The results successfully replicated the positive effects of ReN001 at an equivalent dose to that used in the original efficacy studies. Furthermore, the new studies showed a clear dose-ranging effect, indicating that a higher dose has the potential to reverse both the sensory and motor symptoms associated with stroke disability.
