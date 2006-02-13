ReNeuron signs contract manufacturing deal with Angel

Stem cell therapeutics specialist ReNeuron has signed a manufacturing contract with fellow UK-based Angel Biotechnology Holdings, a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturer.
Under the contract, Angel will scale up ReNeuron's ReN005 stem cell line for Huntington's disease, initially producing a master cell bank to Good Manufacturing Practice standards.
ReNeuron has already generated positive pre-clinical efficacy data with this cell line in an HD model, and the ReN005 program is currently in preclinical development. Its lead ReN001 cell line for stroke has also been scaled up to GMP standard with a different contract manufacturer in the UK.
