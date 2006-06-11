Report analyzes next generation of diagnostic imaging agents

A new generation of imaging agents that can target specific organs and even specific molecules could be the dawn of a new level of disease detection and metabolic analysis. These advances have significant potential for improving visualization and the quality of health care, according to Greystone Associates, an Amherst, New Hampshire, USA-based health care technology consulting firm.

The firm has produced a report titled: Diagnostic Imaging Agents: The Next Generation, containing analysis of the technology advances and the market participants, that it believes are "shaping the future of diagnostic technology."