Report highlights many benefits of Omega-3s

The current edition of the electronic newsletter Fats of Life, sponsored by Dutch pharmaceutical and nutritional ingredients firm DSM, features data that indicates that long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for infant and adult brain development. The article, which also features in the polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) newsletter, goes on to suggest that omega-3s may protect against certain types of heart disease and cancer.

As Joyce Nettleton, editor of the Fats of Life, explained, "recent evidence about the effects of these marine omega-3s in different conditions- young children, young adults with certain risky behaviors and older people with heart disease - points to suboptimal health outcomes at different stages of life when [levels of] these fatty acids are insufficient."

Mounting clinical evidence supports use of Omega-3s