Report highlights many benefits of Omega-3s

The current edition of the electronic newsletter Fats of Life, sponsored by Dutch pharmaceutical and nutritional ingredients firm DSM, features data that indicates that long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for infant and adult brain development. The article, which also features in the polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) newsletter, goes on to suggest that omega-3s may protect against certain types of heart disease and cancer.
As Joyce Nettleton, editor of the Fats of Life, explained, "recent evidence about the effects of these marine omega-3s in different conditions- young children, young adults with certain risky behaviors and older people with heart disease - points to suboptimal health outcomes at different stages of life when [levels of] these fatty acids are insufficient."
Mounting clinical evidence supports use of Omega-3s
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze