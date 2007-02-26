Report predicts $4,100B US health spend by 2016

The USA's health care spending will almost double to $4,100.0 billion by 2016 and about 20% of the total economy, according to a report published by the National Health Statistics Group at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Per capita health spending from both private and public sources would reach $12,782, from just under $7,500 in 2006. The shift of prescription drug costs towards Medicare and other public programs "lacks a long-term financial stability," and could be a source of future problems.