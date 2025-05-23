In May 2025, ReproNovo secured $65 million in Series A financing. The round was led by Jeito Capital, co-led by AXA IM Alts and M Ventures, with participation from Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. The funds are allocated to progress two Phase II clinical programs: RPN-001 (leflutrozole) for male infertility associated with low serum testosterone, and RPN-002 (nolasiban), an oxytocin receptor antagonist aimed at improving embryo implantation success in assisted reproductive technologies and treating adenomyosis.
ReproNovo holds exclusive global rights to both compounds—RPN-001 licensed from Mereo BioPharma and RPN-002 acquired from ObsEva. The company is led by CEO Jean Marie Duvall, CSO/CMO Dr. Joan-Carles Arce, and CFO BingMei Hao, who collectively bring extensive experience in reproductive health drug development
