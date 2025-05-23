A clinical-stage biopharma company developing novel approaches to address critical gaps in reproductive medicine and women’s health, including male and female infertility as well as uterine health.

In May 2025, ReproNovo secured $65 million in Series A financing. The round was led by Jeito Capital, co-led by AXA IM Alts and M Ventures, with participation from Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. The funds are allocated to progress two Phase II clinical programs: RPN-001 (leflutrozole) for male infertility associated with low serum testosterone, and RPN-002 (nolasiban), an oxytocin receptor antagonist aimed at improving embryo implantation success in assisted reproductive technologies and treating adenomyosis.

ReproNovo holds exclusive global rights to both compounds—RPN-001 licensed from Mereo BioPharma and RPN-002 acquired from ObsEva. The company is led by CEO Jean Marie Duvall, CSO/CMO Dr. Joan-Carles Arce, and CFO BingMei Hao, who collectively bring extensive experience in reproductive health drug development