ReqMed to survey Japanese pharma research

US start-up biotechnology company ReqMed has set up an operation inTokyo, Japan, to survey pharmaceutical research within the country's university laboratories and other organizations, and assess the likelihood of commercial developments, reports the Nikkei Weekly. Where appropriate, ReqMed also plans to apply for US patents on any suitable products and license these out to pharmaceutical companies.

ReqMed's first foray into Japanese research will focus on efficient methods for the discovery of compounds that can influence the functioning of proteins related to various diseases, the Nikkei notes.