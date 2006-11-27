Researchers identify new approach to drug discovery

San Diego, USA-based Lpath, which claims to be the category leader in developing therapeutic agents against bioactive lipids, announced that its chief scientific officer, Roger Sabbadini, and a professor of biology at San Diego State University, has published a paper outlining a novel approach to discovering new drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, inflammation and other human disorders, thereby giving rise to an entirely new class of medicines.
The paper, entitled Targeting Sphingosine-1-phosphate for Cancer Therapy, appeared as a feature article in the November 6 issue of the British Journal of Cancer (see: www.nature.com/bjc/journal/v95/n9/full/6603400a.html).
Protein-centric nature of drug development sector
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze