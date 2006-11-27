Researchers identify new approach to drug discovery

San Diego, USA-based Lpath, which claims to be the category leader in developing therapeutic agents against bioactive lipids, announced that its chief scientific officer, Roger Sabbadini, and a professor of biology at San Diego State University, has published a paper outlining a novel approach to discovering new drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, inflammation and other human disorders, thereby giving rise to an entirely new class of medicines.

The paper, entitled Targeting Sphingosine-1-phosphate for Cancer Therapy, appeared as a feature article in the November 6 issue of the British Journal of Cancer (see: www.nature.com/bjc/journal/v95/n9/full/6603400a.html).

Protein-centric nature of drug development sector