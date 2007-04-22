Resistentia initiates Ph II trial of RP01

Swedish drugmaker Resistentia Pharmaceuticals AB has initiated a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of its novel anti-IgE immunotherapy, RP01, in allergic individuals. The agent, which is the firm's lead drug candidate, is designed to induce the immune system to produce antibodies that block immunoglobulin E, the key mediator of an allergic response.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, dose-escalation study, is being conducted in New Zealand and its primary endpoint is safety and tolerability. A number of immune markers will also be analyzed as part of an efficacy evaluation. Resistentia expects interim data from the Phase II study before the end of the year.