Resistys to merge with Innovate Oncology

Australian oncology specialists Avantogen and USA-based Innovate Oncology say they have signed a definitive merger agreement which will combine Innovate with Avantogen's subsidiary Resistys. Under the terms of the deal, Innovate will gain Avantogen's 50% interest in the development pancreatic chemoresistance inhibitor, RP101, which is currently being co-developed by Avantogen and New York, USA-headquartered Bioaccelerate.
The deal requires that Innovate issues 32 million shares of common stock to Avantogen, which will then own 54% of the US firm. The companies expect the transaction to close by the end of March.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze