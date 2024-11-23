Results Of Aronex' Anti-HIV Drug Trials

Aronex Pharmaceuticals has reported that its flagship compound, Zintevir (AR177), has demonstrated a good safety profile in both animal studies and Phase I clinical trials. Two reports are published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (September issue).

In these reports, the compound (which works by inhibiting integrase, an enzyme crucial for HIV-virus replication) was shown to be well-tolerated in dose-ranging, intravenous studies in monkeys.

The Phase I trial used single, rising doses ranging from 0.75mg/kg to 3mg/kg in HIV-positive patients. No significant side effects were noted and pharmacokinetically Zintevir remained at an inhibitory concentration for over six hours. A further dose-escalation study is underway to evaluate its safety and viral load.