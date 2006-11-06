Resveratrol prolongs lifespan of obese mice

Researchers from the USA's Harvard University have used a single compound to increase the lifespan of obese mice, and found that the drug reversed nearly all of the changes in gene expression patterns found in mice on high calorie diets, some of which are associated with diabetes, heart disease, and other significant diseases related to obesity.

The investigation, led by scientists at Harvard Medical School and the US National Institute on Aging, is the first time that the small molecule resveratrol has been shown to offer survival benefits in a mammal. The study is reported in the November 1 advanced on-line edition of Nature.

Resveratrol is found in red wines and produced by a variety of plants when put under stress. It was first discovered to have anti-aging properties by HMS researchers in 2003 and reported in Nature. That study showed that yeast treated with resveratrol lived 60% longer. Since 2003, resveratrol has been shown to extend the lifespan of worms and flies nearly 30%, and fish almost 60%. It has also been shown to protect against Huntington's disease in two different animal models (worms and mice), the researchers noted.