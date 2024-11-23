People infected with HIV who received treatment with Wellcome's antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir) as an add-on therapy to Retrovir (zidovudine) appears to experience clinically significant prolonged survival compared to people who receives zidovudine alone, according to new data from the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study (MACS).
The data suggests that combination therapy is associated with approximately a one-year increase in survival when compared to monotherapy. The survival benefit appeares greatest among those patients who initiated add-on therapy with aciclovir after a diagnosis of AIDS. However, there seems to be no difference between combination and monotherapy in delaying the onset of AIDS.
The researchers speculate that the use of Zovirax seems more effective when taken as a therapy specifically for HIV rath00er than other reasons - shingles etc.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze