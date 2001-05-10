Friday 22 November 2024

Review of Indian pharma 1st-qtr results

10 May 2001

The latest first-quarter 2001 results to be posted by Indianpharmaceutical companies show net profits 21%-60% higher compared with the same 2000 period, which is all the more laudable because of a slower growth of the retail market during that time, reports the Marketletter's New Delhi correspondent Ajoy Sen.

However, one of the exceptions to the rule was Glaxo India, where net profit slumped 28% to 100 million rupees ($2.1 million), while sales grew just 6% to 1.94 billion rupees in the latest quarter. Net profit and sales at sister company Burroughs Wellcome remained flat at 30 million rupees and 330 million rupees respectively, hit by a significant price reduction for the antibacterial Septran (sulphamethoxazole/trimethoprim), the company's lead product.

Barring these two companies, a good number of pharmaceutical firms in India did well in the first quarter of 2001. Ranbaxy posted a strong set of results (Marketletter May 14), while Hoechst Marion Roussel's net profits jumped 59.8% to 211 million rupees. Sales rose 14.6% to 1.18 billion rupees and operating margins improved to 19.1% from 15% in the corresponding period last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze