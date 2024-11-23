Rheumatic Fever Vaccine A Step Closer

Researchers in Australia and Thailand believe they are a step closer to identifying a suitable antigen for inclusion in a vaccine against rheumatic fever, a disease affecting mainly children and young adults that arises as a delayed complication of infection of the upper respiratory tract with hemolytic group A streptococci.
Until recently, immunity against these organisms was thought to be strain-specific, ie a different vaccine would have to be developed for each strain of the bacteria. Now, the researchers believe they have identified a highly-conserved region of the M protein of the bacteria which may be a target for protective antibodies.
The researchers have found that nearly all aborigines and Thais in areas where exposure to streptococci is high have have antibodies to a synthetic version of the conserved peptide.
