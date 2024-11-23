Rhone-Poulenc 1st Qtr 1996 Income Declines 13.5%

As previously forecast by the company, Rhone-Poulenc saw first-quarter 1996 net income fall 13.5% to 633 million French francs ($122.8 million), largely as a result of interest expenses and amortization of goodwill following the acquisition of Fisons last October. Synergies from this deal are not expected to be realized until the second half of the year.
Group sales were also down, by 1.8%, to 21.13 billion francs ($4.1 billion), pulled back by fibers, polymers and chemicals, which suffered from adverse economic conditions, particularly in Brazil in the area of polyester.
However, the group's health care businesses brought in turnover of 9.15 billion francs, up 3.7% on the like, year-earlier period, with volume sales 5.4% higher. Currency factors had a negative influence of 1.5% and price decline of 0.2%, R-P noted. Operating income from health care was 902 million francs, down 4.9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze