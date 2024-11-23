Rhone-Poulenc Plans Major Reshaping To Life Sciences

In an attempt to avoid its intentions being leaked, French chemical andpharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc has revealed that it is examining the possibility of a major refocusing of its business on life sciences, with the continuation of its restructuring process through the possible acquisition of the minority stake it does not own in the pharmaceutical business, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, and the formation of a new company consisting of chemicals, fibres and polymers, which would be floated in 1998.
R-P owns 68.3% of R-PR, and the acquisition of outstanding shares to give R-P 100% ownership would reinforce the firm's focus on life sciences. Jean-Rene Fourtou, R-P's chairman and chief executive, told journalists and analysts in London that the way he envisages this being done, should R-P decide to proceed, would be to offer the minority shareholders $92 per share, which represents a total price for the acquisition of 25 billion French francs ($4.3 billion), at a premium of 15% to the $79.43 R-PR share price at close of trading on June 25 on the New York Stock Exchange.
R-P would raise 7 billion francs from an increase of its equity towards financing the minority stake buy-out, in addition to an estimated 13 billion francs that will be raised partly from the initial public offering of the new chemicals company, and the divestment of non-strategic assets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze