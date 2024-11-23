Rhone-Poulenc Rorer To Assimilate Fisons Gradually

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, which acquired the UK company Fisons less than four months ago (Marketletters passim), will adopt a gradual approach to absorbing Fisons France into the group structure.

A plan to integrate the French subsidiary was presented to the workforce at the end of December last year and has now been published. The entire workforce of Fisons France, totalling 490, will be taken over by R-PR. Commercial activity will be regrouped within one of R-PR's five pharmaceuticals subsidiaries, Specia, while the production plant of Le Trait, which produces antiasthmatic products, will be kept in operation and will add to the 13 plants of R-PR already functioning in France. These arrangements will be implemented in the spring.

R-PR has made it clear that no redundancy plans are in prospect in 1996 and the total French workforce will remain stable at around 9,700.