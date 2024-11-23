Rhone-Poulenc Rorer To Boost EPS Over 10% By 2000

Franco-American pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer is hoping to increase its earnings per share by over 10% by the year 2000, it was revealed in Paris, France, this week, where the company staged an R&D meeting (see also pages 19-20).

Michel de Rosen, chairman of the firm, said: "we are not preparing for a big deal for 1996 but we are concentrating on the essence of our resources in the development of new products. Our philosophy is to grow, not to hunt."

Mr de Rosen would not be drawn on whether there is any truth in rumors of Rhone-Poulenc, R-PR's parent company, wanting to merge the unit with Elf Aquitaine's Sanofi or L'Oreal's Synthelabo. He said the firm's other priority is to build geographically, particularly in the USA, Japan and Southeast Asia.