RHONE-POULENC SAYS NO CHANGE WITH R-PR

Following various reports appearing in the world's press last week speculating over what French chemical and pharmaceutical group Rhone-Poulenc is to do with its Franco-American health care subsidiary Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, the group has issued a statement to clarify the situation. Some reports have suggested that Rhone-Poulenc may buy more shares in its subsidiary, while other reports have suggested the contrary.

Rhone-Poulenc said that the two companies have not agreed to amend the deal based on the 1990 acquisition agreement. R-P has a 68.34% stake in R-PR and at the time of the 1990 acquisition gave a commitment not to increase its stake until July 31, 1997.

On June 2, R-P made a Schedule 13D amendment filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The terms and limitations of the acquisition agreement are included in this.