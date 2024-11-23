Ribi's Melanoma Vaccine Fast-Tracked

Ribi ImmunoChem Research has announced that the Canadian regulatoryauthorities have decided to fast-track the application to market its therapeutic vaccine for melanoma, Melacine. This means that a verdict on the product will be forthcoming within the next six months.

Canada's Health Protection Branch made the decision after a 45-day preliminary review of the dossier for Melacine. So far, Canada is the only country in which Ribi has filed for approval of the vaccine, although the company says it is also planning to seek regulatory approval in the USA, Europe and Australia. The vaccine consists of lysed cells from two melanoma cell lines that carry a range of antigens, combined with Ribi's Detox adjuvant.