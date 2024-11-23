Ribi's Melanoma Vaccine Fast-Tracked

Ribi ImmunoChem Research has announced that the Canadian regulatoryauthorities have decided to fast-track the application to market its therapeutic vaccine for melanoma, Melacine. This means that a verdict on the product will be forthcoming within the next six months.
Canada's Health Protection Branch made the decision after a 45-day preliminary review of the dossier for Melacine. So far, Canada is the only country in which Ribi has filed for approval of the vaccine, although the company says it is also planning to seek regulatory approval in the USA, Europe and Australia. The vaccine consists of lysed cells from two melanoma cell lines that carry a range of antigens, combined with Ribi's Detox adjuvant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze