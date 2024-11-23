Ribozyme And Schering AG In Deal

US firm Ribozyme and Germany's Schering AG have signed a major researchcollaboration focusing on the use of ribozymes for therapeutic target validation, as well as the development of ribozymes as therapeutic agents.

Schering will invest up to $5 million over the next year and will separately provide loans of up to $2 million for each of the next five years. The loans are convertible into equity at the option of Schering, under certain circumstances. Schering will also pay $2 million a year for the next five years, plus fees and milestone payments.