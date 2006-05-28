Richter and Repros in supply deal for Proellex

Hungary's Richter Gedeon Richter and US firm Repros Therapeutics say they have entered into a development and supply agreement for the latter's proprietary product Proellex (a progesterone receptor modulator). According to the agreement, Richter will develop and supply the active pharmaceutical ingredient for Proellex, which is currently in a 150-patient Phase II clinical trial in the USA for the treatment of uterine fibroids as well as a 40-patient Phase II trial in Europe as a therapy for endometriosis. The agreement allows Repros to access the world-class expertise of Richter in state-of-the-art steroid development and vertically integrated steroid manufacturing capability, the US firm said.

Erik Bogsch, chief executive of Richter, said that his company "has a long track-record of successful steroid developments including oral contraceptives and other steroid-containing finished dosage products of various indications. This agreement is a perfect fit to the company's strategy that focuses on supplying high quality steroid products for a wide range of therapies in the women's health care field where there is still significant unmet medical need." He further noted that this deal has no significant impact on Richter's sales revenues in the short term.