Richter Gedeon reports 13% 2005 sales growth

Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon says that consolidated sales for full-year 2005 grew 12.7% year-on-year to 168.34 billion forint ($806.2 million), on strong sales in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the period, operating profit rose 4.8% to 38.58 billion forint and operating margins were comparable to the previous year's at 22.9% versus 24.6%, while the group's diluted earnings rose 12.2% to 2,403 forint per share as net profit reached $44.71 billion forint.

EU sales decline while CIS booms