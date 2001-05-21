Richter hit by move to withdraw drug

Richter Gedeon, Hungary's leading drugmaker, has received a blow afterone of the country's courts ordered the company to withdraw the antihypertensive Normodipine (amlodipine) from the market. The court was responding to a complaint by the originator of amlodipine, Pfizer, which claimed the shape of the pills and the packaging sold by Richter resembled that of the US major's own Norvasc, and was therefore misleading patients as to which drug they were taking.
Already supplying new-shaped drug
The Hungarian Stock Exchange briefly suspended trading in Richter at the company's request, but the effect of the decision is not expected to be too damaging. While the firm can appeal against the court's decision, Richter is already distributing Normodipine in an oblong shape with the same active ingredient and bioequivalence, thus preventing any supply problems.
