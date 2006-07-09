Friday 22 November 2024

Rising health costs put pressure on public finances, claims OECD research

9 July 2006

Health spending continues to rise in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries and, if current trends continue, governments will need to raise taxes, cut spending in other areas or make people pay more out of their own pockets in order to maintain their existing health care systems, new data collected by the Paris, France-based OECD indicate.

According to OECD Health Data 2006, between 1990 and 2004, health spending has grown faster than Gross Domestic Product in every OECD country except Finland. It accounted for 7% of GDP, on average, across OECD countries in 1990 but reached 8.9% in 2004, up from 8.8% in 2003. OECD Health Data 2006 provides a comprehensive database of comparable health statistics in major developed countries, with more than 1,200 indicators including some time series going back to 1960.

