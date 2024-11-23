"Risks" Of Self-Medication

Americans are putting themselves at risk through overenthusiastic use ofself-medication drug products, says a survey conducted for the American Pharmaceutical Association and Prevention magazine.

It found that eight out of 10 adults treat themselves before calling on a doctor or other health care professional for headaches (80%), upset stomachs (76%), coughs and colds (73%) and fevers (71%). A third said they exceeded recommended doses "because they felt they needed to," to treat their condition effectively.

By their own admission, people may not always self-medicate appropriately, said Lucinda Maine, APhA senior vice president for professional affairs. This "can have serious health consequences," and the growing availability of nonprescription products means that now, more than ever, consumers need advice, she added.