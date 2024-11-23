Risperidone Use For The Signs Of Dementia

In the first large double-blinded studies in this indication, JanssenPharmaceutica has revealed data from two trials of its antipsychotic agent Risperdal (risperidone) in the treatment of behavioral disturbances in dementia. The results were presented at the International Psychogeriatric Association meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, recently.

The behavioral and psychological signs and symptoms of dementia include psychotic symptoms, aggression, agitation and wandering. It has been estimated that $4 billion per year could be saved in the USA if disability from dementia could be delayed by one month.

Martin Brecher, director of medical development, central nervous system, at the Janssen Research Foundation presented the US trial at the IPA. The double-blind trial involved 625 institutionalized patients (424 women and 201 men) with severe dementia, 73% of whom had diagnoses of dementia of the Alzheimer's type. Another 15% were diagnosed as having vascular dementia and a further 12% had mixed dementia.