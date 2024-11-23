Robert's Agrylin Gains Priority Status

- Roberts Pharmaceuticals' thrombocythemia drug Agrylin (anagrelidehydrochloride) has been given priority review status by Canada's Health Protection Branch. The HPB said that the product was "a novel chemical entity that appears to reduce platelet count and represents an important therapeutic gain over current therapies including radioactive phosphorus, cytotoxic agents and alfa interferon." The company also plans to file for approval of Agrylin with the European authorities this year, it says. Agrylin has been declared "approvable" by the US Food and Drug Administration, with final clearance expected soon (Marketletter February 10).