Roberts Acquires Stanate Rights

- Roberts Pharmaceutical has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to Stanate (SnMP), a new drug for the treatment of neonatal jaundice, from Rockefeller University in the USA. The drug is an effective inhibitor of bilirubin production in the liver. Accumulation of bilirubin does not occur in Stanate-treated patients and during such treatment infantile enzyme systems are allowed to mature and take over the normal elimination of bilirubin, said Roberts. Stanate is in Phase III testing and only one dose is usually needed to counter the condition.