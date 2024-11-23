Roberts Acquires Stanate Rights

- Roberts Pharmaceutical has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to Stanate (SnMP), a new drug for the treatment of neonatal jaundice, from Rockefeller University in the USA. The drug is an effective inhibitor of bilirubin production in the liver. Accumulation of bilirubin does not occur in Stanate-treated patients and during such treatment infantile enzyme systems are allowed to mature and take over the normal elimination of bilirubin, said Roberts. Stanate is in Phase III testing and only one dose is usually needed to counter the condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze