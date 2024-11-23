Roberts' Anagrelide is Approvable, Says FDA

Roberts Pharmaceutical's New Drug Application for Agrylin (anagrelidehydrochloride), its new product for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, now has approvable status, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company notes that anagrelide is the first drug to be approved for essential thrombocythemia, a life-threatening condition characterized by high blood platelet counts, caused by overproduction of progenitor megakaryocytes. Current treatment of the condition is normally by radiotherapy or cytotoxic drugs.
Trials have shown that treatment with anagrelide reduces the elevated platelet count, cuts the risk of thrombosis and improves symptoms. Roberts says it has submitted final labeling proposals to the FDA, and anticipates marketing the drug in the near-term.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze