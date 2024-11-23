Roberts Trading On AMEX

Roberts Pharmaceutical started trading on the American Stock Exchangelast month under the symbol RPC. The company said that the move from the dealer-oriented, over-the-counter market to the public auction market of AMEX is expected to provide benefits to shareholders, such as a narrowing of the spread between bid and ask prices, reduced volatility, enhanced liquidity and greater visibility.

The company has launched two products from its own pipeline, Proamatine (midodrine HCL; Marketletter May 19) and Agrylin (anagrelide HCl; Marketletter March 24), and said it is "on a threshold of an exciting new phase in its growth cycle."