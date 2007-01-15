Roche/Genentech

US biotechnology major Genentech says that new Phase II trial data on its ovarian cancer drug, pertuzumab, was both "positive" and "encouraging." However, as the firm did not release full details of the results, some analysts have suggested that the agent missed its primary endpoint.
Among the doubters is RBC Capital Markets analyst Jason Kantor, who said that he reached the conclusion after discussions with a Genentech employee, although he said the drug could still become a blockbuster on the strength of positive data as there is a lack of effective antibody-based therapies for ovarian cancer.
However, speaking to CCNMoney.com, Krysta Pellgrino, a spokesperson for the firm, said: "the endpoint of the study was to estimate what the improvement in progression-free survival would be. I don't think it's accurate to say it missed its endpoint. We met the endpoint of estimating progression-free survival."
