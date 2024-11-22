Friday 22 November 2024

"ROLLING" NDA FOR ADRIA'S RIFABUTIN

12 April 1992

A New Drug Application for Adria Laboratories' rifabutin, a product under development as a treatment for opportunistic Mycobacterium avium complex infection in AIDS patients, has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration. The NDA is being continuously updated as more data becomes available and is added to the submission.

At present, there is no compound which has been specifically approved to treat MAC, and it is generally managed using drugs such as amikacin, ciprofloxacin and clofazamine. However, MAC is only moderately responsive to these treatments. Clinical trials have indicated that rifabutin is effective in preventing or delaying the onset of MAC infections in AIDS patients with CD4 T helper cell counts of 200/mm3 or less. Two double-blind placebo-controlled trials of rifabutin have been carried out.

After interim analysis of the results of the first trial a clear benefit to the patients was observed, whereupon it was deemed unethical to deny rifabutin to those receiving placebo and all patients crossed over to the treatment arm. No such benefit was observed at interim analysis in the second trial, which continued to its endpoint. The final data from this second trial are now under analysis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze