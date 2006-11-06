Romania's Ozone to make generics

Romanian Ozone Laboratories is to start producing new generic drugs, according to local media reports. The general manager of the company, Ruxandra Nastase, has been quoted in the business newspaper Ziarul Financiar as saying that she had decided to start an internal assessment process of the company after announcing the introduction of new generic drugs.
She stated: "as I had just joined the company, the first thing that I did was to begin an assessment process to see whether the internal structure of the company needed to be adjusted to the changes of the Romanian pharmaceutical market."
She added: "next year, we'll invest mainly in finding new partners and introducing new generic drugs. While we want to expand our portfolio, we'd also like to increase our focus on the introduction of some new, more modern products in the market," noting that Ozone "will concentrate on growing and becoming more mature during the next few months."
