Roussel Uclaf Agrees JV Shareholdings With HMR

Following a supervisory board meeting of Roussel Uclaf on December 14, 1995, and management board authorization, agreement in principle has been reached on a joint and equal control by RU and Hoechst of the Hoechst Marion Roussel joint ventures in Europe and Latin America, regardless of the shareholding following the integration of the pharmaceutical businesses of the three companies (see also page 3).

RU and Hoechst (which already has majority control of RU) have recently completed the valuation of the assets to be contributed to these JVs and to those in North America. On this basis, RU's interests in the HMR JVs will be as follows:

Europe Belgium 36% Spain 13% Italy 11% Portugal 45% UK 34% Latin America Argentina 34% Brazil 45% Guatemala 35% Mexico 47% Venezuela 59%