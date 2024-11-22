Roussel Uclaf Confident At Third Quarter

French pharmaceutical company Roussel Uclaf said that it is confident in its prospects for the full business year, following its announcement of results for the third quarter of 1995.

Third-quarter sales amounted to 12 billion French francs ($2.4 billion), down 8.4% on a non-comparable basis, or rising 0.9% on a comparable basis. Comparable net income rose 12.9% to 957 million francs. On a non-comparable basis net income was just over 1 billion francs, up 64.3%.

The firm said that health care sales advanced 5.9%, or 3.1% on a comparable basis. Favorable trends in most of Europe offset lower sales in the UK and Italy. Satisfactory growth was recorded in Japan and in Latin America (excluding Mexico).