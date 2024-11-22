Roussel Uclaf Confident At Third Quarter

French pharmaceutical company Roussel Uclaf said that it is confident in its prospects for the full business year, following its announcement of results for the third quarter of 1995.
Third-quarter sales amounted to 12 billion French francs ($2.4 billion), down 8.4% on a non-comparable basis, or rising 0.9% on a comparable basis. Comparable net income rose 12.9% to 957 million francs. On a non-comparable basis net income was just over 1 billion francs, up 64.3%.
The firm said that health care sales advanced 5.9%, or 3.1% on a comparable basis. Favorable trends in most of Europe offset lower sales in the UK and Italy. Satisfactory growth was recorded in Japan and in Latin America (excluding Mexico).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze