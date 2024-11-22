Roy Vagelos Heads Up Regeneron Pharma

Roy Vagelos, who retired in November last year as chairman of Merck & Co, has been named chairman of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Dr Vagelos, who will operate in a non-executive capacity, will assume the position immediately.
The company noted that he will play an active role in its strategic and scientific program, and will serve on the company's board of directors' technology committee and on its scientific advisory board.
Leonard Schliefer, the former chairman, will retain the positions of president and chief executive; he will remain in charge of day-to-day operations. Dr Vagelos will also be involved with recruitment, it was noted.
