RPM Again Flouted In The UK By AZDA

Whitehall Labs has won a temporary injunction against UK superstore ASDA, which last week started selling its analgesic Anadin paracetamol at half the normal price, in contravention of Retail Price Maintenance conditions.
The Community Pharmacy Action Group also condemned ASDA's move, saying not only does this contravene RPM, it is irresponsible and against the public interest. The Office of Fair Trading launched a review into RPM on medicines in October 1995 (when ASDA started selling cut-price vitamins); it is due to report its findings later this year. The CPAG also argues that the removal of RPM on non-prescription medicines would put many small pharmacies at risk of closure, claiming the issue is safeguarding long-term professional health care in the community.
