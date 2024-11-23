RPR TO MARKET CPT-11 IN EUROPE
Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has acquired European marketing rights to irinotecan (CPT-11), an anticancer compound developed by Yakult Honsha Ltd of Japan. The compound, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, is in Phase II clinical trials in Europe as a treatment for colorectal cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, RPR will develop the product using bulk compound supplied by Yakult Honsha, and will be responsible for registration and marketing of irinotecan in most of Europe, with the exception of Spain and Portugal. The drug has already been launched in Japan, on April 25 of this year, and has shown promise in a wide range of tumors, including cervical, pancreatic, ovarian and lung cancer.
