Rulid For Helicobacter Eradication

Roussel-Uclaf's Rulid (roxithromycin) in combination with Astra's proton pump inhibitor omeprazole can achieve 66% eradication rates in patients with gastric Helicobacter pylori infection, says a new study. The regimen was omeprazole 40mg/day for three weeks plus roxithromycin 150mg twice daily for at least two weeks.
The researchers note that as there were no serious side effects, the therapy may be used in patients who are intolerant to bismuth and tetracyclines, in cases of metronidazole resistance, or in patients who suffer diarrhea on amoxycillin.
