Russia Among Major Drug Importers In 1996

Russia was among the world's major drug importers in 1996, with $768.2million worth imported in the first nine months alone. The final value of 1996 imports is expected at least to match 1995's just over $1 billion.

The Russian industry's home market has been shrinking in spite of structural reforms and an increase in the number of producers' associations. Domestic producers now account for only 43% of the national market, say figures published at the recent Moscow Healthcare-96 exhibition, and only one group, Vremya, is regarded by industry observers as able to compete against foreign producers.