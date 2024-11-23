Russia Regulates Drug Imports/Exports

Russian government resolution 647 (made May 27) on the Import and Exportof Medicines and Pharmaceutical Substances, establishes a list of drugs which may be imported or exported from the Russian Federation only on the basis of licenses granted by the Foreign Trade Ministry, according to a recent report in the Moscow Times.
The resolution is generally applicable to all companies involved in foreign trade. However, firms with foreign investment of over 30% are still permitted to import drugs listed in the resolution without a Ministry license. Such companies will be allowed to import products on the basis of certificates for in-house use, which can be obtained only after the issue of conclusions by the Health Ministry (for human-use medicines) or the Agriculture Ministry (for veterinary products).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze